UQM Technologies to be acquired by Danfoss

Danfoss Power Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Denmark-based Danfoss A/S to acquire all outstandingshares of UQM Technologies (NYSEMKT:UQM) for $1.71/share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $100 million, including the assumption of UQM’s debt.

The cash consideration represents a premium of ~52.5% over UQM’s closing share price on January 18, 2019 and a 71.4% premium to its weighted average trading price over the trailing 60 days.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to approval by UQM’s shareholders and CFIUS.

Source: Press Release