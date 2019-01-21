Linde Plc to buy back up to $6B shares

Linde Plc (NYSE:LIN) to buy back up to $6B of own shares, returning proceeds from assets it had to sell to win antitrust approval.

The company to acquire up to 15% of its outstanding shares between May 1, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2021 and it would start the programme earlier if its existing $1B share repurchase programme is concluded ahead of schedule.

The two companies had to sell more than €8B in assets to win over global antitrust regulators to their merger.

