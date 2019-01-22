Google fined €50M by French regulator in new European privacy rule

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is fined €50M ($57M) by France’s data protection watchdog for breaching European Union online privacy rules, the biggest such penalty levied against a U.S. tech company.

France’s National Data Protection Commission, or CNIL, says Google violated rules requiring information about data collection to be transparent and did not go far enough in getting valid user consent to gather data for targeted advertising.

The French action could signal the opening shot of potentially several regulatory actions as officials wield Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation, which went into effect last year and requires companies to abide by strict data protection and privacy rules protecting EU residents.