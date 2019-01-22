U.S. to formally seek extradition of Huawei exec Wanzhou - report

The U.S. government will proceed with the formal extradition from Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, Canada's ambassador to the United States tells The Globe and Mail, a move certain to ratchet up tensions with China.

Amb. David MacNaughton does not say when the formal extradition request will be made but the deadline for filing it is Jan. 30, according to the report.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at the request of the U.S. over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran; she was released on bail last month and is due in court in Vancouver on Feb 6.

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, TDF, CHN, CXSE, XPP, FCA, YAO, YXI, KGRN, FLCH, WCHN