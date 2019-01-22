Barrick explores options for Zambian copper mine amid tax pressure
Jan. 22, 2019
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it is exploring all options including the potential sale of its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia, as the government considers increased taxes.
- “The proposed changes to taxes and royalties would imperil the mine’s ability to sustain returns to all stakeholders,” says COO Willem Jacobs, also adding that reports saying the company already had sold the mine were untrue.
- Barrick expects Lumwana to produce 190M-225M lbs. of copper for 2018, roughly half the company's total production.
- Barrick also is entangled in a tax dispute with Tanzania's government, which slapped the company’s Acacia Mining subsidiary with a $190B tax bill in 2017.