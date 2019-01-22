UBS reports lower Q4 profit, weighed by slowdown in wealth management

UBS says adjusted Q4 pre-tax profit fell to $860M, hurt by a slowdown in its flagship wealth management business and weaker earnings in its investment bank.

UBS says wealth management net new money outflows during the quarter totaled $7.9B and adjusted pre-tax earnings in the wealth management business fell 22% Y/Y.

“Lack of progress in resolving geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and trade disputes along with increased volatility, which affected investor sentiment and confidence in the second half of the year and particularly in the fourth quarter of 2018, would affect client activity in the first quarter of 2019,” the bank says.

UBS says it will propose a dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs/share ($0.70) for 2018, up from 0.65 Swiss francs, and aims to buy back as much as $1B in shares in 2019.