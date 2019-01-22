Tesla says no agreement with Chinese battery company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it received quotes from China's Tianjin Lishen to supply batteries for its new Shanghai electric car factory but had not signed any agreement.

Earlier reports said Tesla and Lishen had signed a preliminary deal and were working on the details.

Japan's Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) currently is Tesla’s exclusive battery cell supplier; Lishen in 2017 started mass production of the same type of cylindrical battery made by Panasonic for Tesla’s Model 3.

Separately, Panasonic and Toyota (NYSE:TM) announce a joint venture to begin making electric vehicle batteries next year, building on an initial lithium ion battery partnership struck between the two companies in late 2017.