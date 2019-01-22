Apollo near deal to buy U.K. packaging company RPC for $3.8B-plus - WSJ

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is in advanced talks to acquire U..K. packaging company RPC for more than $3.8B, and a deal could be announced as soon as today, WSJ reported over the weekend.

The RPC deal is not particularly big for Apollo, but the deal might ease the pressure on the private equity firm to invest its cash hoard after dropping out of some auction processes for big acquisitions, according to the report.

Driven largely by acquisitions, RPC grew revenue by 36% Y/Y to £3.75B ($4.83B) for the year ended March 31, 2018 while net profit rose 92% to £253.4M, but the company’s free cash flow fell 4%, helping explain RPC’s weak stock price despite its earnings and profit growth.