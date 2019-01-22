P-E firms circling Nestle's $7B skin health business - Reuters

Private equity firms Cinven and Advent have teamed up to bid in an auction that could value Nestle’s (OTCPK:NSRGY) skin health business at ~7B Swiss francs ($7B), Reuters reports.

P-E firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR, Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG), CVC, EQT and Partners Group reportedly also are expected to bid and might look for partners.

Information memorandums on the skin health business sale are expected to be sent by the end of January and first round bids are likely to be submitted in early March, according to the report.

Nestle Skin Health, which sells Cetaphil and Proactiv skin care products, Restylane wrinkle fillers and prescription dermatology medicines, had sales of 2.7B Swiss francs last year, accounting for ~3% of Nestle’s total.