U.S. government shutdown impasse drags into 32nd day
Jan. 22, 2019 5:05 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor27 Comments
- The U.S. Senate is expected to vote this week on Pres. Trump's new border security proposal that is unlikely to attract the 60 votes necessary to clear procedural hurdles, leaving no clear path forward as the partial government shutdown hits 32 days.
- Democrats have rejected the proposal, which includes $5.7B to pay for steel barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border; if no deal is reached to reopen the government, hundreds of thousands of federal employees would miss a second full paycheck this Friday.
- Meanwhile, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said unscheduled absences among U.S. airport security officers rose to a record 10% on Sunday, although the agency says nearly all 1.78M passengers screened faced normal security waits of 30 minutes or less despite the absences.
- The shutdown is stalling the approval of new loans, initial public offerings, the processing of tax documents and the approval of new products such as prescription drugs, among other effects.