Labour leader edges toward possible new Brexit referendum

Jan. 22, 2019 5:42 AM ETEWU, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, FLGBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announces his support of a plan to give politicians a vote on whether the country should hold a second referendum on its membership in the European Union.
  • It is the first time the opposition leader has added his name to a proposal in Parliament that would prepare a path for a new public vote, and it means the amendment likely will be put to a vote in the House of Commons on Jan. 29.
  • The U.K.’s Brexit policy is essentially deadlocked following last week's crushing defeat of Prime Minister May’s original withdrawal plan; May is in cross-party talks in an attempt to find a consensus and secure terms she could take back to Brussels for renegotiation.
  • ETFs: EWU, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, FLGB
