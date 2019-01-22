Labour leader edges toward possible new Brexit referendum
- U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announces his support of a plan to give politicians a vote on whether the country should hold a second referendum on its membership in the European Union.
- It is the first time the opposition leader has added his name to a proposal in Parliament that would prepare a path for a new public vote, and it means the amendment likely will be put to a vote in the House of Commons on Jan. 29.
- The U.K.’s Brexit policy is essentially deadlocked following last week's crushing defeat of Prime Minister May’s original withdrawal plan; May is in cross-party talks in an attempt to find a consensus and secure terms she could take back to Brussels for renegotiation.
