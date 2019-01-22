Civeo wins contract in Canada and Australia worth ~$90M
Jan. 22, 2019 6:04 AM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO)CVEOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has secured two contracts expected to total ~$90M in revenues spanning 2019-2023.
- "These new contracts across our operating regions in both Canada and Australia demonstrate the strength and quality of our service offerings and are consistent with our strategy of continuing to win work at our current lodges while expanding our offering of hospitality services to customer owned facilities. These contracts were already contemplated in the preliminary 2019 guidance communicated on our third quarter 2018 earnings conference call,” said Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.