CellCube announces energy storage sales to Germany and Czech Republic

  • CellCube Energy Storage Systems (OTCQB:CECBF) continues to sell into the energy storage market, adding more than 1MWh of energy storage to CellCube's existing produced capacity for a total of 23.1 MWh.
  • The first sale is a FB200-800 stand alone vanadium redox flow energy storage system with 200kW AC power rating and close to 900kWh usable energy capacity for a German public institution and is slated for installation in March of this year.
  • The second sale is a FB Modular series FB30-130, which will be located in the Czech Republic in an area near the Polish border and will be installed in April 2019.
