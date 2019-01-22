CellCube announces energy storage sales to Germany and Czech Republic
Jan. 22, 2019 6:16 AM ETSaltbae Capital Corp. (CECBF)CECBFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- CellCube Energy Storage Systems (OTCQB:CECBF) continues to sell into the energy storage market, adding more than 1MWh of energy storage to CellCube's existing produced capacity for a total of 23.1 MWh.
- The first sale is a FB200-800 stand alone vanadium redox flow energy storage system with 200kW AC power rating and close to 900kWh usable energy capacity for a German public institution and is slated for installation in March of this year.
- The second sale is a FB Modular series FB30-130, which will be located in the Czech Republic in an area near the Polish border and will be installed in April 2019.