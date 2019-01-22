Top News

U.S. stock futures indicate losses amid renewed global economic concerns

|By:, SA News Editor

Global equity markets are heading lower as the U.S. comes out of a holiday weekend, after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its world growth outlook for 2019 to 3.5% from 3.7% previously.

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq are all indicated to fall roughly 1% at the open, after the U.S. closed out last week with four consecutive advances.

Asian markets finished weaker, with China's Shanghai Composite closing 1.2% after the government said the economy grew by 6.6% in 2018, the slowest annual pace since 1990.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly has warned top officials to be wary of "black swans" in the face of a slowing economy.

European bourses also opened in the red, with the U.K.'s FTSE lagging following reports of continued resistance to new Brexit details.

