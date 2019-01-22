Barrick Gold sees 2018 gold production in line with guidance

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.7% pre-market after reporting preliminary FY 2018 gold production of 4.53M oz., in line with company guidance of 4.5M-5M oz., and full-year gold sales of 4.54M oz.

For Q4, Barrick says gold production totaled 1.26M oz., with sales of 1.23M oz. at an average market price of $1,226/oz.; Q4 cost per oz. are expected to finish 15%-17% higher than Q3, primarily as a result of a non-cash inventory impairment on Lagunas Norte's long-term stockpiles.

Preliminary full-year copper production was 383M lbs., in line with company guidance of 345M-410M lbs., while Q4 copper output was 109M lbs.

