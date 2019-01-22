Starbucks expands delivery program

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announces the expansion of its delivery pilot to another six cities in the U.S.

The company's delivery program with partner Uber Eats begins today in San Francisco, with planned expansion to select stores in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.

The U.S. expansion of Starbucks Delivers follows success of the test in Miami that began in fall of 2018. Starbucks said the test showed repeat business throughout the day and positive feedback from customers. London will be the first European city to see a test of the program.

"We know we have untapped customer demand for Starbucks Delivers in the U.S. and starting today, we’re expanding our best-in-class experience to our customers both in and out of our stores," says Starbucks COO Roz Brewer.

Source: Press Release