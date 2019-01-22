MediWound up 36% premarket on positive NexoBrid data

Thinly traded micro cap MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is up 36% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DETECT, evaluating NexoBrid in patients with deep partial thickness and full thickness thermal burns.

The study met the primary and all secondary endpoints. 93.3% (n=70/75) of patients treated with NexoBrid showed complete debridement (removal) of eschar (dead skin) compared to 4.9% (n=1/25) for gel vehicle (placebo) (p<0.0001).

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.