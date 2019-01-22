PetroChina sees $1.5B writedown as full-year profit more than doubles
Jan. 22, 2019 7:06 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) -3% in overseas trading after warning of a $1.5B writedown from the disposal of some oil and gas assets.
- The company said in a filing yesterday that net income could have jumped as much as 132% in 2018, which would take it to 52.8B yuan ($7.8B) for the year, according to calculations by Bloomberg.
- The result is in spite of a non-recurring loss of as much as 10B yuan, which the company did not explain beyond saying it disposed of certain assets that met the conditions to be scrapped under accounting standards.
- Analysts say PTR's higher annual profit was broadly anticipated after reporting in August that Q3 earnings surged more than 4x.