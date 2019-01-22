Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades
Jan. 22, 2019 7:14 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)PANWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) starts the trading week with two upgrades.
- BMO steps from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the target from $205 to $240, an 18% upside.
- The firm thinks Palo Alto's valuation is attractive relative to its growth potential and security software peers.
- UBS steps off Palo Alto's sidelines to Buy and bumps the target from $232 to $250, a 32% upside.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
- Palo Alto is expected to report earnings on February 25. Analysts expect $681.96M in revenue and $1.22 EPS.
- PANW is up 1.8% premarket to $206.98.