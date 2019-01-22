UBS slumps 4.8% after Q4 results disappoint

UBS (NYSE:UBS) falls 4.8% in premarket trading after the Swiss bank's Q4 EPS and revenue falls short of consensus estimates and the lender sees geopolitical tensions affecting Q1 client activity.
Targets stock buyback of up to $1B in 2019.
2018 ordinary dividend of CHF 0.70 per share proposed, up 8% from 2017.
Q4 EPS of 18 cents fell from 33 cents a year ago; consensus estimate is 23 cents.
Q4 revenue of $6.97B fell 6% from $7.43B in Q3 and declined 3% from $7.21B in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 adjusted profit before tax of $860M
Q4 net interest income of $1.48B fell 13% from $1.71B in Q3 and $1.70B in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 adjusted profit before tax by segment:
Global Wealth $769M, down 22% Y/Y; recurring net fee income increased on higher mandate penetrations and net interest income was broadly stable; transaction-based revenue declined on lower client activity mainly in the Americas and APAC due to negative market environment.
Personal & Corporate Banking $375M, down 13% Y/Y; lower transaction-based income, along with higher credit loss expenses, drove the decline in operating income.
Asset Management $134M, up 15% Y/Y; net management fees were reduced slightly; performance fees slightly higher Y/Y as increased fees from hedge fund businesses and real estate and private markets offset a decrease in equities.
Investment Bank $26M, down 84%Y/Y; FX, rates & credit increased; challenging conditions affected both equities and corporate client solutions.
Q4 common equity tier 1 ratio of 3.81% vs. 3.80% in Q3 and 3.69% a year ago.
Q4 return on equity 5.3% vs. 9.7% in Q3 and negative 18% in Q4 2017.
Q4 total book value per share $14.45 vs. $13.98 in Q3 and $14.11 a year earlier.
Previously: UBS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (Jan. 22)
