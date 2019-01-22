UBS slumps 4.8% after Q4 results disappoint

UBS (NYSE:UBS) falls 4.8% in premarket trading after the Swiss bank's Q4 EPS and revenue falls short of consensus estimates and the lender sees geopolitical tensions affecting Q1 client activity.

Targets stock buyback of up to $1B in 2019.

2018 ordinary dividend of CHF 0.70 per share proposed, up 8% from 2017.

Q4 EPS of 18 cents fell from 33 cents a year ago; consensus estimate is 23 cents.

Q4 revenue of $6.97B fell 6% from $7.43B in Q3 and declined 3% from $7.21B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted profit before tax of $860M

Q4 net interest income of $1.48B fell 13% from $1.71B in Q3 and $1.70B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted profit before tax by segment: