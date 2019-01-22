WeWork coffee shops coming soon?

WeWork (VWORK) will start a new casual workspace that will also function as a branded coffee chain, according to Financial News sources.

The new Made by We retail offering will reportedly launch in New York's Flatiron neighborhood. Hospitality company Bluestone Lane will handle the coffee shop aspect.

Existing WeWork members and the public will be able to book 100 seats and six meeting rooms by the minute, hour, or day.

WeWork is currently undergoing a restructuring as The We Company with the WeWork name continuing as a business unit.