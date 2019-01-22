Iradimed suspends sales of 3880 patient monitors in Europe due to CE Mark expiration

IRADIMED (NASDAQ:IRMD) has temporarily suspended sales of its 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring systems in the EU due to the expiration of its CE Mark certification on January 17.

The action stems from the recertification process that involves a re-review of its technical file. Authorities notified the company on January 16 that the re-review could not be completed because certain aspects of clinical evaluation reporting were not acceptable under newly issued guidance from the EU, resulting in a technical non-conformity.

The company will receive a temporary six-month CE Certificate while it addresses the issue. It expects to resolve the matter within this timeframe.

The suspension will trim ~2% off 2019 revenue, now expected to grow mid-20%.