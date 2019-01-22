Cowen expects Nike to run higher

Jan. 22, 2019 ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
  • Cowen upgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to an Outperform rating after having the athletic apparel stock set at Market Perform.
  • The firm sees multiple catalysts for Nike to improve gross margin and expects the new Triple Double Strategy (double the innovation, double the product speed, double the direct connections to consumers) to start feeding results.
  • Analyst John Kernan and team hike the price target on Nike to $90 from $80.
  • Shares of Nike are up 0.60% in premarket trading to $80.93. The 52-week high for Nike is $86.04.
