Halliburton -1% as North American activity slows

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -1.1% pre-market despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, as North America revenue fell 2% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q to $3.3B primarily because of slower activity.

Meanwhile, international revenue rose 7% Q/Q to $2.6B, an area that continues to show signs of a steady recovery.

HAL says Q4 completion and production revenue fell 8% Q/Q to $3.83B, driven by lower activity and pricing for stimulation services in North America but slightly ahead of the $3.79B analyst consensus estimate.

HAL says Q4 revenue for drilling and evaluation work rose 5% Q/Q to $2.1B vs. expectations of $2.08B, citing year-end software sales, increased fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico and improved project management activity in Latin America.

"The trajectory of this cycle has been far from smooth," says Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller. "As expected, in North America, the demand for completion services decreased during the fourth quarter, leading to lower pricing for hydraulic fracturing services."