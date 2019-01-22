Travelers Q4 affected by wildfires, Hurricane Michael
Jan. 22, 2019 7:46 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Travelers (NYSE:TRV) Q4 core income per share of $2.13 misses consensus estimate by a penny and compares with $2.28 in the year-ago period.
- Core income and core ROE were affected by high level of catastrophe losses from the California wildfires and Hurricane Michael.
- Decrease primarily due to a decrease in net favorable prior year reserve development of $126M and an increase in catastrophe losses of $111M, partly offset by an increase in underlying writing gain of $106M and in increases in net investment income of $29M.
- Q4 net written premiums of $6.69B rose 4% from $6.42B a year ago.
- Q4 total revenue $7.80B, up 5% from $7.45B a year ago.
- Q4 catastrophes, net of reinsurance, of $610M vs. $499M a year ago.
- Q4 net investment income of $630M vs. $601M a year ago.
- Q4 underlying combined ratio of 91.1% vs. 92.4% a year ago.
- Q4 core return on equity 10.0% vs. 11.1%.
- Adjusted book value per share of $87.27 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $83.36 at Dec. 31, 2017.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
