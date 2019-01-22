Citi cuts CRISPR Therapeutics to Sell, shares down 7% premarket

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is off 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of a downgrade to Sell with a $21 (43% downside risk) price target at Citigroup.

Analyst Yigal Nochomovitz trimmed his fair value target to a Street low citing the company's valuation and its ~five-year trail behind bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in blood disorders. He is also unconvinced that candidate BCL11A will be as effective as hoped and it may even have an undesirable safety profile (increased cancer risk).

Source: Bloomberg