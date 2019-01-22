Bunge (NYSE:BG) -1.5% pre-market after cutting its forecast for FY 2018 pre-tax earnings below the $1.045B low end of its previously issued guidance, citing a fall in the value of its Brazilian crops.

Bunge estimates an adjusted EBIT shortfall of $90M-$100M compared to previous guidance in the Agribusiness segment, citing the reduction in value of its Brazilian soybean ownership, and a shortfall of $60M-$70M vs. guidance in the Sugar and Bioenergy segment, primarily due to lower Brazilian ethanol prices and a weather-related reduction in yields.

Also, the company names Gregory Heckman as acting CEO, replacing Soren Schroder, who earlier announced plans to step down; Heckman joined Bunge's board in 2018 and has more than 30 years experience in the agriculture, energy and food processing industries.