Mastercard gets fined €570M by European Commission
Jan. 22, 2019 8:06 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) falls 1.4% in premarket trading after the European Commission fines the credit-card company €570M for limiting merchants' ability to shop around for better deals offered by other banks in the EU market.
- The Commission concluded that Mastercard's rules prevented retailers from benefiting from lower fees and restricted competition among banks cross border.
- The fine relates to Mastercard's practices regarding interchange fees before regulation changed in December 2015 that capped the fees from one country to another. Mastercard's infringement ended when the company amended its rules in view of the regulation.
- Previously: Chinese market entry for Visa, Mastercard delayed (Jan. 14)