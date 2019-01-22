Eagle Bulk Shipping updates on new credit facility
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company landed a commitment from a consortium of banks for a new $208M five-year senior secured facility.
- The facility will have an interest rate of LIBOR + 2.50% and mature in 2024.
- Financing for the Facility will be provided by ABN AMRO , Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, DNB Bank ASA, Danish Ship Finance, and Nordea.
- The facility is expected to close by the end of this month.
