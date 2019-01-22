Eagle Bulk Shipping updates on new credit facility

Jan. 22, 2019 8:08 AM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)EGLEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company landed a commitment from a consortium of banks for a new $208M five-year senior secured facility.
  • The facility will have an interest rate of LIBOR + 2.50% and mature in 2024.
  • Financing for the Facility will be provided by ABN AMRO , Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, DNB Bank ASA, Danish Ship Finance, and Nordea.
  • The facility is expected to close by the end of this month.
  • Source: Press Release
