Cytokinetics up 4% premarket on FDA signoff on endpoint for pivotal study of reldesmetiv in SMA

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is up 4% premarket on light volume following its announcement that the FDA is on board with using the Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) as the primary endpoint in a registration program for reldesemtiv in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients who are ambulatory. The agency recommended the use of a global function scale, such as the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale – Expanded (HFMSE) as a secondary endpoint.

The FDA's sign-off on the primary endpoint is a positive since a Phase 2 study showed a statistically significant treatment effect as measured by the 6MWT. The study failed to demonstrate a significant separation from placebo as measured by HFMSE, however.

The company plans to conduct an additional Phase 1 study assessing reldesemtive in healthy volunteers to determine if higher doses that those evaluated in the Phase 2 trial increase plasma concentrations. The study should launch this quarter.

Results from a Phase 2 study of reldesemtive in ALS patients should be available in H1.