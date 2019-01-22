Aurinia reports positive VOS versus Restasis data

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) announces positive results for its Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS 0.2%) versus Restasis (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%) for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES).

Both drugs were well-tolerated and there was no statistical difference between VOS and Restasis for the primary endpoint as both drugs exhibited low drop discomfort scores.

On the pre-specified secondary endpoints, VOS showed rapid and statistically significant improvements (STT: p=.0051; FCS: p=.0003) over Restasis at Week 4.

42.9% of VOS subjects demonstrated ≥ 10mm improvement in STT vs 18.4% of Restasis subjects at Week 4.