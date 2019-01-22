EQT Corp. forecasts flat production, lower capex in 2019

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) says Q4 production increased 5% Q/Q to 394B cfe while FY 2018 output adjusted for divestitures totaled 1,488 Bcfe, topping the company's recent guidance.

EQT forecasts 2019 production sales volume of 1,470-1,510 Bcfe, roughly flat vs. 2018, while full-year capital spending is forecast at $1.9B-$2B, well below its expectation for $2.4B capex in 2018.

The company also guides for FY 2019 adjusted operating cash flow of $2.2B-$2.3B and for adjusted free cash flow at $300M-$400M.

EQT says it plans to spud 106 net Marcellus wells, with an average lateral length of 12,250 ft., and 20 net Ohio Utica wells, with an average lateral length of 11,200 ft., during 2019.

The company says it has identified ~$100M of annual reductions in administrative and well development costs.