Oppenheimer still bullish on GoPro

Jan. 22, 2019 8:28 AM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)GPROBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Oppenheimer thinks GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is still underappreciated by investors as it sees "better execution" and a continued sizable market for standalone cameras.
  • "With GoPro's brand, unique features, and market position, GoPro can keep leading the market and stay profitable. Moreover, with a cheap valuation and structural growth in 2019, we reiterate our Outperform rating," sums up analyst Andrew Uerkwitz on Oppenheimer's bullish thesis.
  • Oppenheimer's 12-18 month price target on GoPro is $9 (+80% upside potential), well-above the 52-week high of $7.60.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.