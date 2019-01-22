Oppenheimer still bullish on GoPro
- Oppenheimer thinks GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is still underappreciated by investors as it sees "better execution" and a continued sizable market for standalone cameras.
- "With GoPro's brand, unique features, and market position, GoPro can keep leading the market and stay profitable. Moreover, with a cheap valuation and structural growth in 2019, we reiterate our Outperform rating," sums up analyst Andrew Uerkwitz on Oppenheimer's bullish thesis.
- Oppenheimer's 12-18 month price target on GoPro is $9 (+80% upside potential), well-above the 52-week high of $7.60.