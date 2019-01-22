Fifth Third Q4 adjusted EPS beats estimate; on track for NorthStar goals
Jan. 22, 2019 8:38 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)FITBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q4 adjusted EPS of 69 cents exceeds consensus estimate of 64 cents.
- Q4 GAAP EPS of 64 cents compares with 61 cents in Q3 and 70 cents in the year ago period.
- Remains on track for NorthStar targets on ROTCE, ROA, and efficiency ratio.
- Q4 net interest income of $1.09B rose 4% from $1.05B in Q3 and up 13% from the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 3.29% improves from 3.23% in Q3 and 3.02% in Q4 2017.
- Noninterest income of $575M rose 2% from Q3 and roughly flat with year-ago quarter. By segment:
- Service charges on deposits of $135M fell 3% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.
- Corporate banking revenue of $130M rose 30% Q/Q and 69% Y/Y.
- Mortgage banking net revenue of $54M rose 10% Q/Q, unchanged Y/Y.
- Wealth and asset management revenue of $109M fell 4% Q/Q, up 3% Y/Y.
- Card and processing revenue of $84M rose 2% Q/Q, up 5% Y/Y.
- Total commercial loans and leases $59.2B, up 3% Q/Q, up 4% Y/Y.
- Total consumer loans $35.5B, flat Q/Q and Y/Y.
- Total average deposits of $107.5B, up 3% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y.
- Q4 net charge-off ratio of 0.35% vs. 0.30% in Q3 and 0.33% in Q4 2017.
- Q4 return on average common equity 11.8% vs. 11.4% in Q3 and 13.3% in Q4 2017.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
