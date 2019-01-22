German automakers caught in trade battle crosshairs

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) could become "collateral damage" in the Trump Administration's fight to gain broader access to European food markets, according to The Wall Street Journal's Stephen Wilmot.

Trump is seen as having a political need to give farmers a lift due to the hit some are taking from lost exports to China. He has until next month to decide if a 25% tariff will be imposed on imported cars to pressure the EU on the issue.

Wilmot warns that auto investors could be in for a bumpy ride amid the trade battle swings.