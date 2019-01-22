MGM Growth -4.0% after $500M notes offering proposed

MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership and MGP Finance Co-Issuer subsidiaries of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) propose to offer $500M of senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.

MGP -4.0% in premarket trading.

Issuers plan to use proceeds to repay revolver draws that were primarily related to acquisitions completed in 2018 or expected to be closed in early 2019 and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

Previously: MGM Resorts, MGM Growth in pact on Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas (Dec. 20, 2018)