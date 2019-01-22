Sorrento up 7% premarket on positive resiniferatoxin data

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) is up 7% premarket on modest volume following its announcement of preliminary data from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating non-opioid afferent nerve-ablating drug candidate resiniferatoxin (RTX) in patients with knee osteoarthritis.

Rapid pain relief was observed (day following injection) and sustained for 84 days at the lowest dose tested. Pain during walking, assessed with a 10-point scale called WOMAC, declined by 4.7 points compared to placebo.

No dose-limiting toxicities or safety signals were observed.

Pivotal studies should launch later this year.