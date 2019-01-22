Elliott Management turns up the heat on eBay

Elliott Management has a plan of action for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to increase shareholder value.

The activist firm thinks eBay should launch a comprehensive portfolio review. "StubHub and eBay’s portfolio of Classifieds properties represent high-value, strategic assets that are worth meaningfully more than the value currently being ascribed to them as part of eBay. In addition to unlocking substantial value, separating from these assets would allow eBay’s management team to refocus its efforts on the core Marketplace business,' reads the Elliott missive.

Also part of the Elliott plan for eBay are "substantial" capital allocation to shareholders, a stronger focus on the Marketplace business and operational improvements with an aim at boosting margins.

Shares of eBay are up 11.58% in premarket trading to $34.59. The last time eBay swapped hands at over $34 was back in September.

Previously: Activist letter sends eBay up 12% (Jan. 22)