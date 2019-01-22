DA Davidson upgrade Lexington Realty on portfolio shift

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is upgraded to buy from neutral by DA Davidson analysts as the REIT's portfolio shift toward "mostly industrial" properties nears completion.

Price target to $10.50 from $9.50.

Note that recent joint venture accelerates LXP's target of 85% industrial/15% office portfolio mix by year-end.

Office segment rental contribution is now half of what it was in 2013; now makes up one third of LXP's total portfolio.

