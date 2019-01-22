Kandi +8% after ride-sharing development

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) announces that its JV with Geely Group led the efforts in organizing a five-year online ride-sharing service alliance in Hangzhou on January 13.

The goal of the ride-sharing program is to provide 300K government-accredited vehicles within five years. Participating companies from more than ten cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Suzhou, Guangzhou, and Xiamen jointly signed the alliance agreement.

Last week, the JV signed a framework agreement with Zhejiang Ruibo to provide the 300K government-accredited vehicles for the ride-sharing service within five years as the primary vehicle supplier.

Kandi on the ride-sharing opportunity: "The related state department is aiming to impose restrictions on car-sharing operations to legalize and standardize the industry. We believe that 2019 will be the perfect time to rectify the use of non-government-accredited ride-sharing vehicles, as well as to mark the entry point for pure electric vehicles being officially introduced to the ride-sharing market... Given Kandi’s specialty in producing quick-change batteries for pure electric vehicles, getting into the online ride-sharing market would have inherent advantages for the Company."

KNDI +7.55% premarket to $5.46.

Source: Press Release