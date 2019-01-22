Northern Oil sees Q4 production in upper half of guidance

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) +2.8% pre-market after saying it expects Q4 production to finish in the upper half of the company's previous guidance of 35K-36K boe per day, despite curtailments and shut-ins during a turbulent quarter for in-basin realized prices.

NOG says it enjoyed strong cash flows during Q4, reducing the amount drawn on the its revolving credit facility to $140M at year-end 2018, a $35 million reduction from the previously announced balance on Nov. 5.

The company says it expects to generate strong cash flow from operations in 2019 that will exceed its capital spending budget.

NOG says Q4 lease operating expenses were better than anticipated, thus full year average LOE is now expected to come in slightly below the low end of prior guidance of $7.50-$7.75/bbl.