BAML talks GameStop

Bank of America Merrill Lynch digs into GameStop's (NYSE:GME) holiday sales update (-8.3% new video game software vs. -6.9% industry-wide).

"The large drop for both the Xbox and PS4 is a bit disappointing given a strong title slate for the season and which we would attribute to accelerating digital disintermediation and likely title crowding and cannibalization," notes lead analyst Curtis Nagle.

BAML also sees an interesting twist for GameStop even if the discussed PE buyout goes south.

"If a buyout does not occur, we estimate GME could still buyback close to 40% of its float very quickly. This would do nothing to address large structural headwinds but given that 30% of shares are short, this could cause appreciation on a short squeeze."