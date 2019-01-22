Prologis 2019 guidance range brackets consensus estimate

Jan. 22, 2019
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) introduces 2019 core FFO per share guidance of $3.12-$3.20, in line with consensus estimate of $3.15.
  • Guidance assumes Prologis's share of cash same-store net operating income at 3.75%-4.75%.
  • "The occupancy and the utilization of our buildings are running at peak levels and we expect activity to remain strong, with our most dynamic customers building out new-and-improved logistics networks," says Chairman and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam.
  • Q4 core funds from operations of 80 cents per share exceeds average analyst estimate by a penny; compares with 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 Prologis share cash same-store NOI 4.5% vs. 5.1% Y/Y.
  • Q4 owned and managed period-end occupancy 97.5% vs. 97.2% Y/Y; Europe's at 98.0%.
  • During Q4, Prologis and co-investment ventures completed $1.4B of refinancings with a weighted average rate of 2.3% and a term of 7.7 years.
  • Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
