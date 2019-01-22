Pan American Silver's 2018 silver output falls just shy of guidance

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) -1.5% pre-market after reporting FY 2018 silver production of 24.8M oz., slightly below the company's guidance of 25M-26.5M oz., while gold output totaled 178.9K oz. vs. guidance of 175K-185K oz.

For FY 2019, PAAS foresees silver production of 26.5M-27.5M oz. and gold output of 162.5K-172.5K oz.

PAAS says the anticipated decreases are due to a later startup of the COSE production related to a change in the mining method, which is expected to result in a six-month delay in commencing production at COSE, rescheduling some of the ounces originally planned for 2019 into 2020.