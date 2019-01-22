xG Technology announces Q4 preliminary estimated revenue

xG Technology (XGTI) announced preliminary estimated revenue results for Q4.

xG expects overall revenue to reach ~$10.9M.

Gross margin is expected to be in the historical range reported of ~50%.

xG Technology expects to end the year with ~$2.1M cash on hand.

CEO and co-founder, Roger Branton mentioned, “As we enter 2019, our primary objective is to build on the sales momentum we attained in Q4 2018, while maintaining our focus on positive cash flow and profitability to underpin our revenue base. We look forward to sharing additional details when we announce our full results.”