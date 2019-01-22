Chinese internet stocks slide on ad challenges

Mizuho analyst James Lee says Chinese internet stocks will continue to face ad challenges in 2019 as macro headwinds weigh on high-priced verticals.

Lee cites checks with both advertisers, and internet companies.

China's resumption of game approvals might provide some relief and Lee sees consumer staples as another of the few sectors that could see increasing ad spend.

The analyst reiterates Alibaba (BABA -2.2% ) as a top pick in this "defensive environment."

More action: Baird trims its FY19 estimates on Baidu (BIDU -3.8% ) on macro softness.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Other Chinese internet stocks: (JD -3.2% ), (CTRP -2.4% ), (QTT -4.2% ), (SOGO -3.9% ), (BILI -5% ), (IQ -1.6% ), (UXIN -4.2% ).

Related China tech ETFs: KWEB, CQQQ, QQQC-OLD, CWEB, CHIK