Apple Pay comes to Target, Taco Bell

Jan. 22, 2019 10:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor28 Comments
  • Apple (AAPL -0.9%) Pay will come to all 1,850 U.S. Target stores "in the coming weeks."
  • The mobile wallet also has new agreements with Taco Bell and Jack in the Box, which will roll out in the next few months, and Speedway and Hy-Vee grocery stores, which have Pay available now.
  • Key quote: "With the addition of these national retailers, 74 of the top 100 merchants in the US and 65 percent of all retail locations across the country will support Apple Pay."
