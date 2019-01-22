PG&E obtains $5.5B in debtor-in-possession financing; shares +8%

PG&E (PCG +8.4% ) shoots higher on news it has lined up $5.5B in debtor-in-possession financing from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Barclays and Citigroup, according to an SEC filing.

The financing includes a $3.5B revolving credit facility, a $1.5B term loan facility and a $500M delayed draw term loan facility.

PG&E also enters into a debt commitment letter under which JPMorgan will provide a $250M senior secured bridge loan facility.

PG&E expects DIP financing will provide sufficient liquidity to fund its ongoing operations, including its ability to provide safe service to customers during its Chapter 11 process, which it expects will take about two years, with the potential for a one-year extension through the DIP facilities.