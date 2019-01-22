U.S. recession risk views differ at Davos

Billionaire and Bridgewater Associates Co-Chairman Ray Dalio sees a "significant risk" of a U.S. recession in 2020, he told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It's going to be globally a slow up. It's not just the United States--it's Europe and it's China and Japan," he said.

"The next downturn in the economy worries me the most," he said in a Fox Business Network panel. Specifically some of that concern is from "greater political and social antagonism."

Blackstone Chairman and CEO Steve Schwarzman, meanwhile, sees the economy slowing but doesn't see a recession within view. "We'll probably grow at about 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent this year."

"I don't see any recession. I don't know where that came from the last two months of the year," Schwarzman said at Davos. "Consumer confidence is down a little bit, which I think comes from some of the dysfunction, but they are still spending a lot of money."

