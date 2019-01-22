F.N.B. down 2.4% post Q4 results
- F.N.B. Corp. (FNB -2.4%) down 2.4% after Q4 non-GAAP EPS of 30 cents beat consensus estimate of 29 cents.
- The efficiency ratio of 54.1%; annualized net charge-offs to total average loans ratio increased slightly to 0.24% & ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases decreased slightly to 0.81%.
- Q4 total average loans of $1.1B up 5.4% Y/Y; average consumer loans at $546M rose 7% Y/Y & average commercial loans of $582M increased 4.2% Y/Y.
- Q4 net interest income of $234.8M fell 1.9 from Q2's $239.4M and rose 4.2% Y/Y from $225.2M.
- Loan to deposit ratio was 94.4% at December 31, 2018, compared to 93.7%.
- Q4 net interest margin on FTE basis declined 20 bps to 3.29% vs. 3.49% in Q4 2017.
- Q4 return on average tangible common equity improved to 18.94% from 5% in Q4 2017.
- "We begin 2019 in a more favorable capital position after a successful 2018 where we generated record earnings of $365M that enabled us to return $165M directly to our shareholders, while increasing our capital ratios and building tangible book value/share," says Chairman, President, and CEO Vincent Delie, Jr.
